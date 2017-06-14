FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Renesola announces formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Renesola announces formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

* Renesola Ltd - estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million

* Says proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative $81 million

* Renesola Ltd - ‍proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million​

* Renesola- ‍if transactions contemplated by proposal are consummated, co's remaining businesses would be focused primarily on solar project development​

* Renesola Ltd - special committee will conduct process with assistance of financial advisor and legal counsel

* Renesola-Got preliminary non-binding proposal dated june 13 from ceo xianshou li to buy manufacturing and led distribution businesses, assume related indebtedness

* renesola-‍proposal contemplates in exchange for, among other things, assumption by li of indebtedness, co would issue additional ads to li at $4.50/ads ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.