BRIEF-Renesola announces senior management changes
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Renesola announces senior management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces senior management changes

* Renesola Ltd - ‍Kevin Chen has decided to resign as president of U.S. Region to pursue other interests, effective November 10, 2017​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍ due to personal reasons, Kevin Chen has decided to resign as president of u.s. Region to pursue other interests, effective Nov 10, 2017​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍company has appointed Doran Hole as Chief Executive Officer of North America and group vice president of strategy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
