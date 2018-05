May 2 (Reuters) - ReneSola Ltd:

* RENESOLA FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR CHINA DG PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

* RENESOLA LTD - ANNOUNCED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH A STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* RENESOLA - INVESTOR WILL INVEST RMB 200 MILLION IN CASH TO BUY 40.13% OF CO’S UNIT THAT HOLDS CO’S DISTRIBUTED GENERATION PROJECTS IN CHINA

* RENESOLA - ANTICIPATES OWNING 350 MW TO 400 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: