BRIEF-Renesola Reports Qtrly Revenue From Continuing Operations $64.8 Million

April 25 (Reuters) - ReneSola Ltd:

* RENESOLA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $64.8 MILLION WAS UP 61.2%

* DURING Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO CONNECT 5 MW TO 10 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.00

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY’S PROJECT BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE IN RANGE OF $30 TO $35 MILLION

* DURING Q1, EXPECTS TO CONNECT 5 MW TO 10 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA, AND TO MONETIZE 5 MW PROJECTS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

* IN 2018, INTENDS TO CONNECT 150 MW TO 200 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA, AND TO MONETIZE 50 MW TO 70 MW PROJECTS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS