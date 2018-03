BRIEF-Reneuron Group Says Initial Cancer Clinical Trial Application Planned For 2019

March 26 (Reuters) - Reneuron Group Plc:

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - PHASE I/II STUDY TO BE EXPANDED TO TARGET PATIENTS WITH LESS IMPAIRED VISION AHEAD OF FUTURE PHASE IIB STUDY

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - TOP LINE PHASE I/II DATA NOW EXPECTED IN H1 2019

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - INITIAL CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION PLANNED FOR 2019 IN CANCER

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - EXPECT SHORT TERM READ-OUTS FROM ONGOING PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL LATER THAN ORIGINALLY PLANNED, IN FIRST HALF OF 2019