BRIEF-ReNeuron Says Priority Internal Research Projects Are Continuing To Progress To Current Timelines

April 6 (Reuters) - ReNeuron Group PLC:

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - PRIORITY INTERNAL RESEARCH PROJECTS ARE CONTINUING TO PROGRESS TO CURRENT TIMELINES

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - CONSUMABLES AND REAGENTS ARE STILL WIDELY AVAILABLE

* RENEURON GROUP - OWN CONSUMABLE INVENTORIES ARE SUCH THAT CURRENT INTERNAL RESEARCH ACTIVITIES CAN CONTINUE WITHOUT BEING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - INITIATED A RESEARCH PROGRAM FOCUSED ON POTENTIAL UTILITY OF ITS PROPRIETARY EXOSOMES AS A DELIVERY VEHICLE FOR VIRAL VACCINES

* RENEURON GROUP PLC - 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN U.S. WITH ITS CANDIDATES FOR STROKE DISABILITY AND RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA WILL BE SUBJECT TO SOME DELAYS