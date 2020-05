BRIEF-Renew Holdings Says Temporary 20% Reduction In Board & Senior Management Salaries

May 19 (Reuters) - Renew Holdings PLC:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 15.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 14.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 313.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 301 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* IN TOTAL, APPROXIMATELY 80% OF ACTIVITIES HAVE CONTINUED DURING CRISIS AS THEY ARE DEEMED CRITICAL TO COVID-19 RESPONSE

* DEFERRAL OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, A HIRING FREEZE, DEFERRAL OF VAT PAYMENTS (£2.6M DEFERRED IN MARCH 2020)

* UTILISATION OF GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME (C.15% OF WORKFORCE FURLOUGHED)

* TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN SALARIES OF BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT FROM 1 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: