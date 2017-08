BRIEF-Renewable Energy qtrly net loss of $34.8 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Renewable Energy Group Inc:

* Renewable Energy Group Inc qtrly net loss of $34.8 million or $0.90 per share

* Renewable Energy Group Inc qtrly adjusted net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per share

* Renewable Energy Group Inc qtrly 160 million gallons sold, up 7% y/y

* Renewable Energy Group Inc qtrly 117 million gallons produced, up 3% y/y

* Renewable Energy Group Inc - revenues for quarter were $535.1 million on 160.2 million gallons of fuel sold

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $531.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S