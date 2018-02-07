FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 8:02 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says new unit prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the paid-in price of 99,484 yen per unit (2.73 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 and payment date on Feb. 15

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 99,484 yen per unit (136.8 million yen in total)

* Subscription date on March 9 and payment date on March 12

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jJGkub

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

