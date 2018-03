March 12 (Reuters) - Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd :

* PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO £25 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO BY WAY OF NON-PRE-EMPTIVE TAP ISSUANCE​

* ‍ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE AT A FIXED PRICE OF 105 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE APPLIED IN REPAYING AMOUNTS DRAWN UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING ACQUISITION FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)