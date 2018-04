April 18 (Reuters) - Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd :

* ISSUED FOR CASH 5 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE IN COMPANY AT A PRICE OF 105.6P PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS REPAYING AMOUNTS DRAWN UNDER COMPANY'S REVOLVING ACQUISITION FACILITY