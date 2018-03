March 16 (Reuters) - Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd :

* ‍RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £57.6 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF 54,858,016 NEW ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍SHARES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 105.0P PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE​