BRIEF-Renewi Plc Cancels Final Dividend Payment

May 29 (Reuters) - Renewi PLC:

* REG-RENEWI PLC RENEWI PLC: COVID-19 UPDATE

* RENEWI PLC - RENEWI WILL ISSUE FULL YEAR RESULTS ON 4 JUNE WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS

* RENEWI PLC - EUR 252M OF LIQUIDITY AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, INCLUDING EUR 195M IN CASH

* RENEWI PLC - IMPLEMENTING OPERATING COST PLANS TO SAVE AROUND EUR 15M IN FY21

* RENEWI PLC - ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AND PRESERVE CASH-FLOWS, SAVING EUR 60M DURING FY21

* RENEWI PLC - CANCELLATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR YEAR JUST ENDED, SAVING EUR 10M

* RENEWI PLC - REDUCING CAPEX BUDGETS FOR FY21 BY AROUND EUR 35M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: