March 25 (Reuters) - Renishaw PLC:

* RENISHAW PLC - STATEMENT RE INTERIM DIVIDEND

* RENISHAW PLC - BOARD HAS TAKEN DECISION TO CANCEL 14.0P INTERIM DIVIDEND

* RENISHAW PLC - BOARD'S PRIORITY IS TO CONSERVE CASH AND MANAGE GROUP IN A PRUDENT MANNER THROUGH THIS PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY