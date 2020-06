June 5 (Reuters) - Renishaw PLC:

* RENISHAW PLC - THERE WILL BE NO FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* RENISHAW PLC - BOARD WILL REVIEW ITS POSITION ON DIVIDENDS DURING NEXT FISCAL YEAR

* RENISHAW PLC - CURRENT TRADING REMAINS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AT TIME OF OUR TRADING UPDATE ON 12 MAY 2020