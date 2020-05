BRIEF-Renishaw Sees FY Pretax Profit In Range Of About £31 Mln To £41 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Renishaw PLC:

* 9M PRETAX PROFIT 19.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 84.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* 9M REVENUE 389.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 431.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY £490M TO £505M

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY £45M TO £55M

* WE EXPECT VERY CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, PARTICULARLY IN AUTOMOTIVE AND AEROSPACE SECTORS, IN COMING PERIODS

* FY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY £31M TO £41M