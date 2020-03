March 18 (Reuters) - Renk AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE OF € 540 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 529 MILLION)

* FY SALES ROSE TO € 559 MILLION, 11% OR 57 € MILLION MORE THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF € 60 MILLION WAS AGAIN AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL Source text - bit.ly/38YcfVn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)