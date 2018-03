BRIEF-Renk FY Operating Profit At EUR 60 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - RENK AG:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.20 PER SHARE

* FY SALES OF EUR 469 MILLION IN 2017 BELOW THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 496 MILLION

* FOR 2018, RENK EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER ORDER INTAKE COMPARED TO 2017

* GROUP SALES SHOULD ALSO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL IN 2018

* FY OPERATING PROFIT AT EUR 60 MILLION, BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 67 MILLION

* ORDER INTAKE EUR 434 MILLION IN 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR OF EUR 486 MILLION)

* OPERATING RESULT ON THE ORDER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR IS EXPECTED IN 2018