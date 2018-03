March 27 (Reuters) - Renmin Tianli Group Inc:

* RENMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 1.7 PERCENT TO $7.31 MILLION

* NET INCOME INCREASED BY $0.26 MILLION, OR 71.7%, TO $0.63 MILLION FOR Q4