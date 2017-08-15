FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 23 minutes
BRIEF-Rennova Health reports Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 15, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in 23 minutes

BRIEF-Rennova Health reports Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova health reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $900,000 versus $2.6 million

* Rennova Health Inc- "this has been a challenging period for Rennova"

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍formed advanced molecular services group to focus on precision medicine​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍plan to spinoff advanced molecular services group​ to shareholders by end of September as an independent publicly traded company

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍financial results now account for AMSG as a discontinued operation​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍anticipate that revenues will return to 2015 levels within next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.