BRIEF-Rennova Health reports Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations

1 Min Read
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc
* Rennova health reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $900,000 versus $2.6 million
* Rennova Health Inc- "this has been a challenging period for Rennova"
* Rennova Health Inc - formed advanced molecular services group to focus on precision medicine
* Rennova Health Inc - plan to spinoff advanced molecular services group to shareholders by end of September as an independent publicly traded company
* Rennova Health Inc - financial results now account for AMSG as a discontinued operation
* Rennova Health Inc - anticipate that revenues will return to 2015 levels within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: