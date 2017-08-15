BRIEF-Rennova Health reports Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova health reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $900,000 versus $2.6 million

* Rennova Health Inc- "this has been a challenging period for Rennova"

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍formed advanced molecular services group to focus on precision medicine​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍plan to spinoff advanced molecular services group​ to shareholders by end of September as an independent publicly traded company

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍financial results now account for AMSG as a discontinued operation​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍anticipate that revenues will return to 2015 levels within next 12 months​