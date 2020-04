BRIEF-Reno De Medici Q1 Net Profit Up At EUR 9.4 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Reno De Medici SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 182.6 MLN VS EUR 183.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* RECYCLED PAPER PRICES, AFTER FURTHER FALL IN Q1 OF 2020, ARE SHOWING A CLEAR UPWARD TREND AS A RESULT OF REDUCED COLLECTIONS LINKED TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* IN TERMS OF PROFITABILITY, RDM GROUP DOES NOT HAVE A PARTICULARLY NEGATIVE VIEW IN THE SHORT-TERM

* MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ARE TO BE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR, DEPENDING ON HOW LONG COVID-19 EMERGENCY LASTS