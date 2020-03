BRIEF-Reno De Medici To Propose Dividend Of EUR 0.008 Per Share

March 16 (Reuters) - Reno De Medici SpA:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EURCENTS 0.8 PER SHARE

* RENO DE MEDICI CEO SAYS IN HIGHLY CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT DUE IN PART TO UNCERTAIN DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 CRISIS, PRODUCTION CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE OF ALL GROUP’S PLANTS REMAINS AT MAXIMUM LEVELS

* REGARDING CODIV-19, GROUP IS TAKING ALL NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO MITIGATE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEES, PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND CUSTOMERS, ADOPTING FURTHER AND MORE SPECIFIC HYGIENE AND HEALTH-RELATED DISPOSITIONS

* GROUP'S SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE IN CORE BUSINESS