BRIEF-RenoNorden ASA announces trading update

June 7 (Reuters) - Renonorden ASA

* RenoNorden ASA - estimated EBITDA margin throughout coming quarters to remain below EBITDA margin for same period of 2016, but with less than 4 percent

* Now expects that negative deviation will be in excess of 4 percentage points in Q2 and Q3

* Will consider need for additional impairments in connection with its interim financial statements for Q2 2017

* Co has initiated discussions with its lenders and company will also invite certain of its Norwegian customers to discussions

* RenoNorden announced that it expects to be in breach of its NIBD / EBITDA-covenant of 5.0x in respect of Q2 2017

* RenoNorden - based on current trading and if bank waivers are not obtained by 30 June 2017, co will be breach of that covenant in respect of Q2