Dec 15 (Reuters) - Renren Inc:

* RENREN ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES ON PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 245.3 PERCENT TO $61.8 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $95 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE UP 367 TO 392 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER ADS WAS $0.33​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: