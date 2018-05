May 7 (Reuters) - Renren Inc:

* RENREN ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 549 TO 573 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RENREN INC SHAREHOLDERS $0.05

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS $0.79