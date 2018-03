March 20 (Reuters) - Renrenle Commercial Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 350 MILLION YUAN IN QINGDAO KINGKING APPLIED CHEMISTRY'S SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR NO LOWER THAN 23.2 YUAN PER SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ga0y3y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)