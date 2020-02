BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Forecasts 2020 Consolidated Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $2.45 To $2.85

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* RENT-A-CENTER, INC. REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION RESOLVING CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND RECEIVED IN APRIL 2019

* THERE ARE NO FINES, PENALTIES, ADMISSION OF WRONGDOING, FAULT OR LIABILITY ON PART OF COMPANY

* SETTLEMENT PERMITS COMPANY TO CONTINUE PURCHASING AND SELLING CUSTOMER LEASE AGREEMENTS

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES OF 1.6%

* RENT-A-CENTER - INQUIRY WAS UNRELATED TO FTC’S INVESTIGATION OF AARON’S PROGRESSIVE SEGMENT, LARGE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED LAST WEEK BY AARON’S

* ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS, TOTAL REVENUES OF $667.9 MILLION INCREASED 0.9 PERCENT IN Q4

* HAVE NO ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES FROM FTC AT THIS TIME

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $2.755 TO $2.875 BILLION

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.45 TO $2.85

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $40 TO $45 MILLION

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW OF $105 MILLION TO $135 MILLION

* RENT-A-CENTER - RESOLVING FTC CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND RELATED TO PURCHASE, SALE OF CUSTOMER LEASE AGREEMENTS AMONG CO, AARON’S, BUDDY’S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $658.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 RENT-A-CENTER BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUES OF $1.755 TO $1.825 BILLION