BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q2 same store sales rose 0.4 percent

July 26 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $677.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $665.8 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.4 percent

* Q2 loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rent-A-Center Inc says not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017