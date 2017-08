June 6 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center, Inc. announces amended credit facility

* Rent-A-Center - amended credit facility extends through march 2019

* Rent-A-Center - company expects to fund business through cash provided by operations for remainder of 2017

* Rent-A-Center - ‍amended credit facility will replace existing maintenance covenants with a single fixed charge coverage test​