BRIEF-Rent-A-Center reports Q3 loss per share $0.15 excluding items
October 30, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center reports Q3 loss per share $0.15 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Rent-A-Center Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $644 million versus I/B/E/S view $646.6 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 4.3 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rent-A-Center Inc - core U.S. Same store sales for quarter improved sequentially by 510 basis points​

* Rent-A-Center Inc qtrly ‍core U.S. revenues of $442.8 million decreased 8.1 percent​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍in the quarter, co recorded pre-tax expense of about $1.7 million related to damage caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍company is not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍during Q3, results were impacted by “unprecedented” hurricane activity, which will disrupt business in near term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

