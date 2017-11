Nov 16 (Reuters) - Rent-a-center Inc

* Reports October key operating metrics

* October 2017 core U.S. same store sales​ fell 3.4 percent

* October 2017 acceptance now same store sales were up 4.7%‍​

* Has determined to discontinue monthly reporting of key operating metrics, until further notice​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)