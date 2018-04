BRIEF-Rent-A Center Says Positive Same Store Sales Growth In Core U.S. Business For Q1 Of 2018

April 9 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* INCREASES ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* POSITIVE SAME STORE SALES GROWTH IN CORE U.S. BUSINESS FOR Q1 OF 2018

* PRELIMINARY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH IN CORE U.S. SEGMENT FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 0.3 PERCENT

* COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE FROM AT LEAST $130 MILLION TO AT LEAST $170 MILLION

* HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MILLION DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES

* BOARD, ADVISORS “ACTIVELY ENGAGED WITH BIDDERS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING” CO AND EXPECT TO REACH A DETERMINATION DURING Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)