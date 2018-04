April 24 (Reuters) - Renta 4 Banco SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 627,000 EUROS VERSUS 721,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* CAPITAL RATIO CET1 FULLY LOADED AT ABOUT 18.2 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EURO PER SHARE

