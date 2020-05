BRIEF-Renta Corp Q1 Net Profit Down 78% At 0.8 Mln Euros YoY

May 13 (Reuters) - Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :

* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 1.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 20.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 22.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESULTS SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CRISIS

* EXPECTS UNFAVOURABLE EVOLUTION OF THE BUSINESS TO BE SIMILAR OR WORSE IN Q2

* SAYS HAS A SOLID LIQUIDITY POSITION

* TO SUSPEND COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND PAYMENT RELATED TO FY 2019, NEW PROPOSAL TO BE SUBMITTED IN UPCOMING SHAREHOLDERS MEETING