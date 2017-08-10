BRIEF-Rentech posts Q2 loss per share $1.60

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rentech Inc
* Rentech announces results for second quarter 2017
* Q2 loss per share $1.60
* Q2 revenue $24.7 million versus $31.8 million
* Rentech - Rentech’s net income for Q2, first six months of 2017 negatively impacted by a $26.7 million impairment of its investment in CVR Partners L.P
* Rentech Inc - in August 2017, Fulghum was notified by a customer of exercise of its purchase option for six of Fulghum’s chip mills
* Rentech Inc - when sale of Fulghum’s chip mills is consummated, company expects to receive a one-time cash payment of approximately $5 million
* Rentech - Proceeds from chip mills sale to be used to pay off underlying debt on mills,any remaining proceeds to GSO Capital Partners as prepayment of debt
* Rentech Inc - currently negotiating with drax to cancel remaining pellets shipments in 2017
* Rentech Inc - Rentech Inc has guaranteed payment obligations of Drax contract up to a maximum amount of cad$20 million
* Rentech Inc - at this time, cannot make a determination if any penalties will be associated with future changes to contract with Drax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: