BRIEF-Rentokil Initial FY Revenue Rose 9.8%; CFO to retire

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial PLC:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 9.8 PERCENT TO 2.683 BILLION STG

* RENTOKIL SAYS FY ONGOING REVENUE UP 8.6%, ORGANIC REVENUE UP 4.5%, ONGOING OPERATING PROFIT UP 10.5% AND FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION OF 98.6%

* RENTOKIL SAYS IN FY, 10.8% ONGOING REVENUE GROWTH IN PEST CONTROL

* RENTOKIL SAYS IN FY, 5.8% ONGOING REVENUE GROWTH IN HYGIENE

* RENTOKIL SAYS BOARD IS RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2019 OF 3.64P PER SHARE

* RENTOKIL SAYS TO DATE, MAIN IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN ON OUR OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* RENTOKIL SAYS AT THIS POINT IN TIME EXPECTS ONLY A SMALL NET IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS IN Q1

* RENTOKIL - P&L INTEREST COSTS IN 2020 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE £8M LOWER THAN IN 2019

* RENTOKIL SAYS SHOULD RECENT STRENGTH OF STERLING BE MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT YEAR, IT WOULD ADVERSELY IMPACT 2020 PROFITS BY BETWEEN £10 MILLION AND £15 MILLION

* RENTOKIL SAYS JEREMY TOWNSEND, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* RENTOKIL SAYS STUART INGALL-TOMBS WILL TAKE UP ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LATER THIS YEAR AS PART OF AN ORDERLY HANDOVER WITH JEREMY