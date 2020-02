BRIEF-Rentpath Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With Costar

Feb 11 (Reuters) - CoStar Group Inc:

* RENTPATH ENTERS INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH COSTAR

* RENTPATH- ENTERED ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH AN AFFILIATE OF COSTAR GROUP HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE RENTPATH

* RENTPATH SAYS WILL BE COMMENCING VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 CASES IN U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE TO FACILITATE A SALE TRANSACTION

* RENTPATH SAYS PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH COSTAR IS SUBJECT TO HIGHER OR OTHERWISE BETTER OFFERS

* RENTPATH-CO ENTERED RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT SUPPORTED BY HOLDERS OF OVER 75% OF FIRST AND SECOND LIEN DEBT, & ITS PRIVATE EQUITY SPONSORS

* RENTPATH- IF OTHER QUALIFIED BIDS ARE SUBMITTED, COMPANY WILL CONDUCT AN AUCTION

* RENTPATH SAYS HAS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT FOR $74.1 MILLION IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING FROM ITS EXISTING LENDERS