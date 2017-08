June 26 (Reuters) - RENTUNDER HOLDING AB

* RENTUNDER ENTERS COOPERATION WITH GOVERNMENT-OWNED ORGANIZATION IN CALIFORNIA, USA

* PROJECT MEANT TO DECREASE COPPER LEAKAGE IN THE PORT

* SDPD CONTRIBUTES $140,000 TO RENTUNDER IN ORDER TO CARRY OUT THE PROJECT

* RENTUNDER'S INCOME STATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVELY AFFECTED BY THE AGREEMENT ALREADY IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)