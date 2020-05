BRIEF-Repare Therapeutics Enters Into Research Collaboration With Bristol Myers Squibb

May 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - BRISTOL MYERS TO LEVERAGE CO’S PROPRIETARY SNIPRX SYNTHETIC LETHAL DISCOVERY PLATFORM

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - BMS WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES A $15 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CO

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - UNDER COLLABORATION, CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES

* REPARE - WILL GRANT BMS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE THERAPEUTICS FOR SELECT VALIDATED SYNTHETIC LETHAL PRECISION ONCOLOGY TARGETS

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO ABOUT $3 BILLION IN LICENSE FEES, DISCOVERY, DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES-BASED MILESTONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: