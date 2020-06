BRIEF-Repare Therapeutics Says Expect IPO Price To Be Between $16 And $18 Per Common Share

June 15 (Reuters) - Repare Therapeutics Inc:

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT IPO PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $16.00 AND $18.00 PER COMMON SHARE

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC - OFFERING 7.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN IPO

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - TO USE ABOUT $50 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF RP-3500

* REPARE THERAPEUTICS - TO USE ABOUT $110 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, TO FUND OTHER RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES Source text: (bit.ly/2Y0IRLK) Further company coverage: