BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 bln rupees

June 8 (Reuters) - Repco Home Finance Ltd

* Says to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 billion to International Finance Corp Source text: [Repco Home Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 14, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Debentures (SRNCD) to M/s. International Finance Corporation; pursuant to the special resolution passed by the Company in its annual general meeting held on September 22, 2016 on the terms and conditions mentioned below: Issue Size: Rs.272 crore Mode of Issue: Private Placement Tenor: 7 years Coupon : Will be known close to disbursement Rating of the Instrument: CARE AA Secured/Unsecured: Secured by book debts and pari-passu charge on immovable property Listing : BSE Limited] Further company coverage: