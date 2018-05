May 2 (Reuters) - RepliCel Life Sciences Inc:

* REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES NOW FINALIZING ITS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINA-BASED YOFOTO

* REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC - NOW HAS A NEW BINDING TERM SHEET WITH YOFOTO (CHINA) HEALTH INDUSTRY CO. LTD