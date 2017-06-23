FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 11:32 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Repligen and Spectrum to join forces

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Repligen Corp:

* Repligen Corporation and spectrum, inc. To join forces

* Repligen Corp - deal expected to be accretive to repligen earnings per share in fiscal 2018

* Repligen corp says deal for approximately $359 million

* Repligen Corp says deal comprised of $120 million in cash plus 6,154,000 shares of repligen stock

* Repligen Corp - to fund transaction, repligen intends to use its cash on hand, which totaled approximately $142 million on march 31, 2017

* Repligen Corp - spectrum is expected to add $17 million to $18 million to repligen revenue in 2017

* Repligen Corp - to fund transaction by potentially a committed debt financing of $30 million that it has obtained from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A

* Repligen - for full year 2018, spectrum is expected to grow double-digit and contribute $47 million to $50 million in incremental revenue

* Repligen - three-year total synergies as a result of deal are expected to be in range of $20 to $25 million

* Repligen - repligen expects deal to be breakeven to adjusted eps in 2017 and accretive to both gaap and adjusted eps in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

