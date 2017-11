Nov 7 (Reuters) - Repligen Corp

* Repligen extends long term supply agreement with Purolite for Protein A ligands

* Repligen - ‍Pursuant to agreement, Repligen will supply Protein A ligands to Purolite through November 2022, with an option for renewal through 2025​