BRIEF-Repligen Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.18

May 6 (Reuters) - Repligen Corp:

* REPLIGEN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 REVENUE $76.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $71.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09 TO $1.14

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 TO $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.21 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MAINTAINING 2020 PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE IN RANGE OF $309-$319 MILLION

* 2020 GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 56%-57% ON BOTH A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $307.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA