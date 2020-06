BRIEF-Replimune Provides RP1 Data Update From Phase 2 Cohorts In Melanoma And Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

June 3 (Reuters) - Replimune Group Inc:

* REPLIMUNE PROVIDES RP1 DATA UPDATE FROM ITS PHASE 2 COHORTS IN MELANOMA AND NON-MELANOMA SKIN CANCER THAT STRONGLY SUPPORT REPLIMUNE’S ONGOING REGISTRATION-DIRECTED CLINICAL TRIALS WITH RP1

* REPLIMUNE GROUP - HIGH RATE OF DEEP RESPONSES IN ANTI-PD-1 / ANTI-CTLA-4 REFRACTORY MELANOMA

* REPLIMUNE GROUP - INTENTION TO COMMENCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN ANTI-PD-1 REFRACTORY NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* REPLIMUNE GROUP - MULTIPLE COMPLETE RESPONSES OBSERVED IN ADVANCED CUTANEOUS SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA

* REPLIMUNE GROUP - DATA CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE THAT RP1 IN COMBINATION WITH OPDIVO IS WELL-TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: