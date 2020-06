June 3 (Reuters) - Replimune Group Inc:

* REPLIMUNE REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* REPLIMUNE GROUP - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE $168.6 MILLION, VERSUS $134.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2019

* REPLIMUNE GROUP - BELIEVE EXISTING CASH, EQUIVALENTS & DEBT COMMITMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS THROUGH 2022