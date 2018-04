April 26 (Reuters) - ReproCell Inc

* Says it buys 1.3 million shares (98.3 percent stake)of Bioserve Biotechnologies India Pvt. Ltd from Cancer Genetics Inc for $1.96 million(213.2 million yen) in total, on April 26

