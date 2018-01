Jan 9 (Reuters) - ReproCELL Inc :

* Says it reaches agreement to set up a joint venture with US-based firm Q Therapeutics Inc, which is mainly engaged in development of regenerative medicine products

* New JV will be mainly engaged in joint research on iPS cells regenerative medicine products for patient with diseases of the central nervous system

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qCzzQQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)