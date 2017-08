BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics ‍expects to receive European patent ‍​

July 17 (Reuters) - Repros Therapeutics Inc:

* Repros Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to receive European patent that relates to selective progesterone modulators​

* Repros Therapeutics Inc - ‍repros assessing uterine fibroid and endometriosis development program with vaginal drug delivery treatment​

* Repros - ‍FDA indicated that company will be required to compile a large pre-approval safety data base to support future development of proellex program​

* Repros Therapeutics Inc - proellex development program will remain on partial clinical hold by FDA​